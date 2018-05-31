Advanced search

Karate: Dunmow youngsters among medals in National competition

PUBLISHED: 09:50 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 10 December 2019

Dunmow Kyokushinkai's Fox Walker and Daniel Lejwoda celebrate their success

Dunmow Kyokushinkai's Fox Walker and Daniel Lejwoda celebrate their success

Archant

Dunmow Kyokushinkai Karate Club members were among the medals at the British National Clicker tournament in Newbury.

Chloe Slocombe celebrates her successChloe Slocombe celebrates her success

More than 220 students from clubs all over the country took part, with Dunmow's Chloe Slocombe, 13, winning bronze in the under-16 girls' high grade over-158cm category.

Eight-year-old Fox Walker added bronze in the pee-wee category, while nine-year-old Daniel Lejwoda was crowned national champion after winning gold.

You may also want to watch:

Dunmow Kyokushinkai Karate Club will be starting a beginners course in January 2020 with the first months training free.

Training is every Tuesday and Thursday. Tuesday training times are juniors (aged 6 to 15) 6pm to 7pm at the Dunmow Leisure Centre and for seniors 8pm to 9.30pm at Dance Studio, Dunmow Leisure Centre.

Thursday training times for juniors 6.30pm to 7.30pm and seniors 7.30pm to 9.30pm both at Foakes Hall, Great Dunmow.

If you are interested in the karate club go to www.dunmowkarate.com or contact Shihan Andrew Turner on 07974 094925.

Most Read

‘We might sell our house’ – couple react to council’s plan to cut back trees

Ben and Jane Lister. Photo: ARCHANT.

Councillor resigns from board amid ‘lack of transparency’ claims

Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Dunmow man braves the shave for research charity

Alan Perry had his head shaved at Jack Louis in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Santa stops by for a pre-Christmas visit to Rayne

Santa was joined by some of his reindeer for an open event at Ernest Doe in Rayne. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Record drug drive arrests on Essex roads

Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

‘We might sell our house’ – couple react to council’s plan to cut back trees

Ben and Jane Lister. Photo: ARCHANT.

Councillor resigns from board amid ‘lack of transparency’ claims

Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Dunmow man braves the shave for research charity

Alan Perry had his head shaved at Jack Louis in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Santa stops by for a pre-Christmas visit to Rayne

Santa was joined by some of his reindeer for an open event at Ernest Doe in Rayne. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Record drug drive arrests on Essex roads

Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Karate: Dunmow youngsters among medals in National competition

Dunmow Kyokushinkai's Fox Walker and Daniel Lejwoda celebrate their success

Record drug drive arrests on Essex roads

Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Santa stops by for a pre-Christmas visit to Rayne

Santa was joined by some of his reindeer for an open event at Ernest Doe in Rayne. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘We might sell our house’ – couple react to council’s plan to cut back trees

Ben and Jane Lister. Photo: ARCHANT.

REVIEW: The Irishman - it wouldn’t be surprising to see the lead actors giving acceptance speeches come February.

The Irishman
Drive 24