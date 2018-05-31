Karate: Dunmow youngsters among medals in National competition

Dunmow Kyokushinkai Karate Club members were among the medals at the British National Clicker tournament in Newbury.

More than 220 students from clubs all over the country took part, with Dunmow's Chloe Slocombe, 13, winning bronze in the under-16 girls' high grade over-158cm category.

Eight-year-old Fox Walker added bronze in the pee-wee category, while nine-year-old Daniel Lejwoda was crowned national champion after winning gold.

Dunmow Kyokushinkai Karate Club will be starting a beginners course in January 2020 with the first months training free.

Training is every Tuesday and Thursday. Tuesday training times are juniors (aged 6 to 15) 6pm to 7pm at the Dunmow Leisure Centre and for seniors 8pm to 9.30pm at Dance Studio, Dunmow Leisure Centre.

Thursday training times for juniors 6.30pm to 7.30pm and seniors 7.30pm to 9.30pm both at Foakes Hall, Great Dunmow.

If you are interested in the karate club go to www.dunmowkarate.com or contact Shihan Andrew Turner on 07974 094925.