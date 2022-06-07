Double for Dunmow, as High Roding return to winning ways

Dunmow enjoyed a Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday win double in the Two Counties Championship.

They played a rearranged game at Bardfield on Thursday and came away with a comprehensive eight-wicket win.

Ben Spargo (2-34) struck in his first over and was well supported by Jamie McLaughlin (2-28), who produced a superb spell on his promotion to the side.

Matt Graham (86) held the home side's innings together to see them post 176, as Mel Hussain picked up 3-34 late on.

Dunmow lost Stu Felstead early in reply, but Hussain and Joe Gallant (43) shared an aggressive 145-run partnership to take them close to the target.

Dunmow's Joe Gallant hits out against Bardfield - Credit: Stu Felstead

Spargo hit the winning runs in the 29th over as Hussain was left stranded on 98 not out in front of a large group of travelling Dunmow supporters.

Dunmow's Ben Spargo hits out against Bardfield - Credit: Stu Felstead

Saturday's eight-wicket win over Copdock made it four in a row.

Having put their rivals into bat, they saw Copdock reach 87-1 at drinks but some very disciplined bowling ended hopes of a big total.

Hussain and Sam Mixture both finished with 2-36 as the hosts closed on 217-6 but Dunmow slipped to 33-2 in reply.

Brilliant innings from Gallant (91 not out) and Spargo (88 not out) saw them home with four overs to spare, though, to boost confidence ahead of a derby with Braintree this weekend.

High Roding returned to winning ways against old foes Terling, who scored 197 after choosing to bat.

Archie and George Halls bowled well with the new ball, with Will Davis (4-26) cashing in as previously unbeaten Terling were reduced to 118-8.

Craig Twin (51) and Liam Humphries lifted them close to 200, but Andy Duke (26) got Roding off to a decent start alongside Mark Gilfrin.

Jeff Clarke (24) was the only other batsman to make an impact as they slipped to 132-8, before Sam South (25 not out) and Freddie Burns (35 not out) saw them home without further loss.

Roding host Burnham Sports this weekend.

The seconds saw Chelmsford Super Kings amass 255-7, led by George Kooruvelil's 128, and made only 128 in reply as Rich Morley Jacob (48) and Nadith Kumarapperuma (25) top scored.

Oliver Hart claimed five wickets and was twice on a hat-trick as the thirds dismissed Thundridge for 186, before Tom Hart (61) and Paul Welland (71) led the chase.

Tmo Shrager and Freddie Duke saw Roding home as they moved up to second.

The Sunday XI had a good win against Hatfield Broad Oak, after posting 173-6.

Jeff Clarke (76 not out) and Freddie Duke (31) scored the bulk of the runs, with Bijou Nair (4-16) and 13-year-old Stanly Bellieu-Clarke (1-21) having most success as Oak reached 128-7.

Aythorpe Roding slumped to an eight-wicket loss against Premier Division rivals Great Waltham after being dismissed for just 125.

Six players reached double figures, with Fred Dutton (24) and Neil Culleton (21) hitting out late on as home captain Josh Fitzwater took 4-17 in nine overs.

Waltham's openers put on 52, with the second-wicket pair adding 66 to see them to the brink, as Luke Wharton (1-21) and Joe Grant (1-20) took the only wickets to fall.

Aythorpe slipped into the bottom three as a result and entertain Tillingham on Saturday (1pm).