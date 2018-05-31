Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis duo make splash in Sheffield

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers travelled to Sheffield for the Swim England National Winter Short Course Championships in their final meeting of the year.

Damon Elliott, 15, and Rebecca Watt, 17, had both met tough qualification times in order to take part at Ponds Forge against some of the fastest young swimmers in the country.

And Elliott was close to his personal bests in the 50m and 100m freestyle, as well as the 50m butterfly.

Watt, meanwhile, made it through to the final of the 50m freestyle and clocked 25.62secs to finish 10th.

After a short break for the Christmas holidays, the Atlantis squad will return to training in the new year in readiness for the Essex Championships in January and February.

For more information on the club visit dunmowatlantis.co.uk.