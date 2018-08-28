Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Swimming: Dunmow duo impress for Essex

PUBLISHED: 16:22 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:22 06 December 2018

Dunmow Atlantis duo Sarah Edwards and Meghan Maybanks with Essex ASA President Steve Turner

Dunmow Atlantis duo Sarah Edwards and Meghan Maybanks with Essex ASA President Steve Turner

Archant

Dunmow Atlantis duo Sarah Edwards and Meghan Maybanks helped Essex win their 2018 Masters Inter County competition at Basildon Sporting Village.

Comment

Essex took on Norfolk, Suffolk, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, with men and women aged 18 to 70-plus in action.

Edwards competed in the medley and freestyle relay races and improved her 50m freestyle personal best when claiming a superb second palce.

And Maybanks put in a fine display in the 200m medley relay and was in the winning freestyle relay squad as Essex, despite pressure from Norfolk finished as overall winners with 246 points.

It proved a fine swansong for former Dunmow head coach Steve Turner, who was ending his run as Essex ASA President and got to present the trophy to his own team.

For more information about Dunmow Atlantis visit the club’s website dunmowatlantis.co.uk.

More news stories

Updated Region’s ambulance trust handed £18m to increase capacity

Yesterday, 16:06 Geraldine Scott
Tony Peck, Logistics Supervisor, checks the vehicles at EEAST�s Ipswich station. Photo: EEAST

A cash injection has been given to the region’s ambulance service as part of £1bn of funding announced by the government.

Great Dunmow Round Table to collect items for foodbank in Christmas lead-up

Yesterday, 08:02 Katherine Heslop
Father Christmas on a previous tour of Dunmow, for the Great Dunmow Round Table collection. Picture: CAPTURE HOUSE

Great Dunmow Round Table will be collecting goods for Braintree Foodbank this December.

Former Helena Romanes pupil and obstacle racer sets his sights on million dollar goal

Yesterday, 07:54 Katherine Heslop
Jonathan Albon competing in America. Picture: SPARTAN RACE

He has leapt over fire pits, jumped off cliffs and been electrocuted, now 100 miles of Icelandic terrain stands between a former Helena Romanes School pupil and a $1million jackpot.

Benefit changes causing ‘impossible’ problems for people in Uttlesford

Yesterday, 09:27 Imogen Braddick
Uttlesford Foodbank in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Universal credit is putting people in “impossible situations”, the chief executive of Uttlesford Citizens Advice Hub says.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Dunmow Broadcast e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Coroner rules open conclusion at inquest into death of “much loved” Dunmow mother

Police attended the scene where Tina ODette Wardley's body was found.

Review: Aladdin at the Cambridge Arts Theatre - “I laughed so much my ribs started to hurt”

Matt Crosby plays Widow Twankey at the Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: RICHARD HUBERT SMITH.

Dunmow teenager arrested in connection with Uttlesford vehicle thefts released on bail

Vehicles seized by Essex Police after executing a search warrant at an address in Dunmow. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Gallery Thousands enjoy Christmas lights switch on in Dunmow

The Dunmow Christmas lights were switched on over the weekend. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Arrests made in connection with thefts from vehicles after officers find suspected stolen tools

Vehicles seized by Essex Police after executing a search warrant at an address in Dunmow. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Newsletter Sign Up

Dunmow Broadcast weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide