Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis duo among best of British

Josh Smith Archant

Dunmow Atlantis duo Josh Smith and Rebecca Watt flew the club flag at the British Championships in Glasgow.

Clubs from all over the UK took part, with the likes of Adam Peaty and Freya Anderson in action.

And Smith, 18, finished just outside his personal best in his heat of the men's open 50m backstroke.

Watt was in the pool the following day in the women's 50m freestyle and a classy swim confirmed her qualification for the junior final later in the day.

Watt eventually finished seventh in her age group and training is now in full swing for all Dunmow Atlantis Swimming Club members and head coach Darren Tucker as the season gets into full swing.

The club have a full calendar of competitions ahead, including the East Regionals next month.

For further information about the club visit their website dunmowatlantis.co.uk.