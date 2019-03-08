Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis duo among best of British

PUBLISHED: 07:09 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:09 25 April 2019

Josh Smith

Josh Smith

Archant

Dunmow Atlantis duo Josh Smith and Rebecca Watt flew the club flag at the British Championships in Glasgow.

Rebecca WattRebecca Watt

Clubs from all over the UK took part, with the likes of Adam Peaty and Freya Anderson in action.

And Smith, 18, finished just outside his personal best in his heat of the men's open 50m backstroke.

Watt was in the pool the following day in the women's 50m freestyle and a classy swim confirmed her qualification for the junior final later in the day.

Watt eventually finished seventh in her age group and training is now in full swing for all Dunmow Atlantis Swimming Club members and head coach Darren Tucker as the season gets into full swing.

The club have a full calendar of competitions ahead, including the East Regionals next month.

For further information about the club visit their website dunmowatlantis.co.uk.

Most Read

Essex Police appealing for witnesses after Little Hallingbury crash

Police officers are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a collision in Little Hallingbury yesterday afternoon.

Villagers all in a flap! Hundreds turn out for annual Rayne Duck Race

The annual Rayne Duck Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Driver sought after cyclist is injured in collision near Takeley

Hundreds of primary pupils enter Easter egg design competition

Elsie Sadler from Great Dunmow Primary School also received recognition for her design. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tourism in Finchingfield could suffer if plan for 50 homes gets the go-ahead, parish council warns

Tourism is an important source of income for the village, according to Finchingfield Parish Council. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Most Read

Essex Police appealing for witnesses after Little Hallingbury crash

Police officers are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a collision in Little Hallingbury yesterday afternoon.

Villagers all in a flap! Hundreds turn out for annual Rayne Duck Race

The annual Rayne Duck Race. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Driver sought after cyclist is injured in collision near Takeley

Hundreds of primary pupils enter Easter egg design competition

Elsie Sadler from Great Dunmow Primary School also received recognition for her design. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tourism in Finchingfield could suffer if plan for 50 homes gets the go-ahead, parish council warns

Tourism is an important source of income for the village, according to Finchingfield Parish Council. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners enjoy Easter outings

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Chris and Pru Hayhow on the Felsted trail

REVIEW: Richard III at Cambridge Arts Theatre - Tom Mothersdale is a charming villain who completely gets away with it

Richard III will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Hundreds of primary pupils enter Easter egg design competition

Elsie Sadler from Great Dunmow Primary School also received recognition for her design. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tourism in Finchingfield could suffer if plan for 50 homes gets the go-ahead, parish council warns

Tourism is an important source of income for the village, according to Finchingfield Parish Council. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis duo among best of British

Josh Smith
Drive 24