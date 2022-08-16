News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Busy schedule of events for Dunmow Cricket Week

Lee Power

Published: 3:24 PM August 16, 2022
Dunmow CC girls

Dunmow CC's girls face the camera - Credit: Dunmow CC

Dunmow Cricket Club's extended Cricket Week will include a girls' cricket camp as a prelude to its first Ladies Night.

Dunmow Ladies will host their counterparts from Braintree in a softball match followed by a 'Gin & Charcuterie Evening' on August 23.

Dunmow CC ladies

Dunmow's ladies at their first game - Credit: Dunmow CC

The club's burgeoning women's programme will also provide the finale to events on Bank Holiday Monday (August 29) with a softball cricket and prosecco festival featuring teams from High Roding, Wickford and Gidea Park & Romford.

Dunmow Cricket Week begins on Friday (August 19) with a visit from touring side Chinghoppers for a day match.

Subsequent events include an outdoor quiz night, T20 finals day on Sunday 21, with High Roding, Rayne and touring London side Mandarins CC, a special Hundred game with a select XI from local clubs and special guests.

There will also be a charity match with the Dunmow Round Table in aid of the Daniel Wilkinson Foundation, a live music event at the club's St Edmunds Lane ground on Saturday August 27 and a family Kwik Cricket tournament.

Dunmow Cricket Week 2022

Dunmow CC have a busy schedule during their Cricket Week - Credit: Dunmow CC

The club is seeking to raise funds throughout its Cricket Week for its new pavilion building, for which planning application was recently granted.

Further details including how to take part can be found at dunmowcricketclub.co.uk.

