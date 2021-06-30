Dunmow defiant in clash with Clacton

Published: 10:05 AM June 30, 2021

Dunmow hosted Clacton on Saturday as the halfway point in the season was reached.

Dunmow won the toss and asked Clacton to bat first, a very cautious approach was taken by Clacton as they reached the halfway point 60-1, Baz Sewell returning very economical figures of 0-25 from 12 overs.

With wickets in hand the Clacton batsman were able to take a few more risks later in the innings but the Dunmow bowlers stuck to their task well keeping the score to 205-9 from 45 overs. Wickets shared between Mel Hussain 2-31, Sam Mixture 3-62, and Nick Kesingland 4-84. Clacton top scorer coming from opener Joe Fowler with 56.

The Dunmow reply got off to the worst possible start as they slipped to 2-2 after three overs. Cam Gibson led the fightback with a resilient 31 but Dunmow were still struggling at 75-5.

But hope was not lost as Joe Gallant continued to bat fluently and found some support from the big hitting Damian Westwood (30), and Sam Mixture (13), but the total proved too much as Gallant pushed for the victory falling for a very well made 57 as Dunmow were bowled out for 189. A good spell of bowling including the crucial wicket of Gallant saw D Williams pick up 4-58.

The 2s travelled to top of the table, unbeaten West Bergholt on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon. Losing the toss and being put into bat on a green wicket, R Johnson (18) and Vinay Menon (26) saw off the opening bowlers alongside Ieuan Bush (7).

The innings was held together by a dominant Mark Rosewell innings (72). He was ably supported by Kyle Johnson (25) and Jan Gilbert (22). Martin Callingham (8) pushed us above the 200 mark before a flurry of wickets (McLaughlin, Aswani, Callingham and J Rosewell) saw the visitors bowled out for a competitive 202.

In response, the hosts got off to a blistering start hitting 50 runs within the first 7 overs. Jamie McLaughlin and Rohan Aswani each then took a wicket to dismiss the openers, and McLaughlin added another. 75-3. The game was evenly poised.

Alex Rix bowled neatly, dismissing the no 3, before man of the match M Callingham took a flurry of quick wickets, some excellent catches on display from the Dunmow fielders.

However, the Bergholt side batted deep and continued to tick the runs over. With just 10 needed in 2 overs and 1 wicket to get, M Callingham bowled one through the gate, finishing with 6 wickets to hand Dunmow a thrilling win.

Next up is 2nd vs 3rd as the 2s travel to Mildenhall next week.