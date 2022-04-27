News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow slip to Two Counties defeat at Sudbury

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 2:35 PM April 27, 2022
Josh Rix top scored for Dunmow as they lost at Sudbury

Josh Rix top scored for Dunmow as they lost at Sudbury - Credit: Stuart Felstead/Dunmow CC

Dunmow were unable to make it back-to-back wins in Two Counties Championship Division Two after losing by five wickets to Sudbury 2nd XI.

After beating Elmstead by 24 runs in their opening game of the season, they were put into bat and saw seven batsmen pass 23 and Josh Rix top score with 35 as they posted 226.

Opener Dan Poole (96) led the way for Sudbury, before a brilliant spell from Mel Hussain (2-39) almost gave Dunmow a chance of victory.

Big hits from Harvey (36 not out) and Whitehart (25 not out) saw Sudbury home with four overs to spare and Dunmow will look to bounce back as they play host to Little Bardfield Village this weekend.

Aythorpe Roding begin the new T. Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division season with a trip to Terling on Saturday (April 30).

Their first home game is against Little Baddow a week later on May 7. Play starts at 1pm.

