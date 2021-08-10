Dunmow return from long trip with the big W after dodging the rain
- Credit: DANNY LOO
Dunmow's second team was one of the few to escape the ravages of the rain - and they returned from the long trip to Yoxford with a two-wicket victory.
There were interruptions for the weather but despite that they had the hosts in trouble at 35-5.
And although a great partnership started to recover some ground, impressive bowling finished them off at 128-9.
Jamie McLaughlin led the way with four wickets while Martin Callingham got three and Alex Rix and Matthew Gibson the others.
In response, Dunmow lost Vinay Menon and Ieuan Bush early but Ryan Johnson (19) and Mark Rosewall (23) settled things down and when they went, Kyle Johnson hit a match winning 40 not out to take control of the innings.
He was supported by brief cameos from Jan Gilbert and the bowlers before Matt Gibson hit the winning runs.
The win leaves them second in the Division Six table with a match against third-place Worlingworth on Saturday.
It was a complete washout for High Roding but they stay top of the table with three games to play.
Aythorpe Roding did start against Rettendon but only two overs were managed before the match was abandoned.