Second team promoted as Dunmow's cricket season comes to an end

Published: 11:15 AM September 15, 2021

Dunmow Cricket Club's second team were promoted in the Two Counties Cricket Championship. - Credit: DUNMOW CC

The final weekend of the Two Counties Cricket Championship season brought celebration for one of Dunmow's teams.

The seconds already knew they would be promoted to Division Five next season but they finished in style and confirmed second place by doing the double over champions West Bergholt.

These two games were the only ones Bergholt have lost this term but the visitors give it go in this one, scrambling to 219-8 despite being 27-3 at one point.

Matthew Gibson, Alex Rix and Martin Callingham all took two wickets each but they too started slowly at 12-2 and 45-4.

McLaughlin hit a counter attacking innings of 56 to wrestle the initiative back before Callingham (50*) and Gibson (33*) saw Dunmow home.

The first-team ended with a disappointing 68-run loss at Clacton on Sea.

The hosts posted 201 with Baz Sewell (4-57), Mel Hussain (3-53) and Sam Mixture (2-46) all on form for Dunmow.

But only one of the top five made double figures, Hussain with 16, while the top score was skipper Paul Reid's 28 as the visitors were all out for 133.