Felstead's first century helps Dunmow beat Little Bardfield
Dunmow made it two wins from three with a 30-run success over Little Bardfield.
Mel Hussain (20) and Stu Felstead put on 93 for the first wicket, with Joe Gallant (67) continuing his good form.
Felstead fell for exactly 100, his maiden century for the club, to make it 175-2 before Joe Owen (4-51) and Tom Graham (1-57) held up scoring late on and they closed on 259-8.
Matt Graham (58) and Daryl Hymas (33) got Bardfield off to a good start, before Hussain (2-62) and Gallant (2-38) bowled well in tandem.
Josh Rix (3-38) and Ben Spargo (2-53) also had success as Bardfield were eventually dismissed for 229.
Dunmow make the long trip to Easton this weekend.
*High Roding's first and second XIs met in a club friendly to start their new season.
They visit Epping Foresters and host Rettendon, respectively, this weekend.
The thirds scored 191 against Harlow fifths at High Easter, with their rivals making 191-6 in reply as the game was declared a draw.
They thirds visit Stansted seconds this weekend, while High Roding's women play on Friday at High Easter.