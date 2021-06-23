Half empty or half full weekend depending on whether you play for Dunmow's firsts or seconds

Published: 2:15 PM June 23, 2021

One half of Dunmow Cricket Club were celebrating but not the firsts who fell to defeat against Lakenheath.

Last week's excellent win had promised much but they were let down by their batting in the Two Counties Division Two match.

The bowlers did their bit, keeping the home side to 122-9 in their 45 overs, Baz Sewell's 5-25 the undoubted star of the show although Sam Mixture did chip in with two wickets.

But in reply they were all out for 105, Paul Reid top-scoring with an unbeaten 28 as he and Sewell (14) threatened and unlikely and ultimately fruitless last-wicket miracle.

The seconds enjoyed better luck though as they beat second-placed Mildenhall in Division Six.

Jamie McLaughlin took a staggering 8-15 as the visitors were bowled out for 58, Jamie Rosewell getting the other two, and despite a few wobbles with the bat, Dunmow got home with four wickets and more than 20 overs to spare.

Vinay Menon and Rowan Aswani were the two men left at the end.