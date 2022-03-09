Dunmow Cricket Club expanding women's and girls' programmes

Dunmow Cricket Club are expanding their women's programme for 2022.

After the success of their inaugural softball cricket and Prosecco festival last summer, and with interest growing, they are preparing to launch their first women's softball cricket team.

A series of six free indoor softball coaching sessions are being held in March and April at Helena Romanes School, in conjunction with Essex Cricket in the Community.

These started on Tuesday March 8 and will be held from 7-8pm in the coming weeks, open to women of all abilities aged 16 and over, with no prior experience necessary.

Dunmow Cricket Club are launching a girls' programme this summer - Credit: Dunmow CC

The club will also introduce a programme of coaching sessions on Saturday mornings this summer, starting on May 7 and running until July 9 for girls aged four to 14.

Again, no prior experience is needed and all abilities are welcome, with Dunmow CC welcoming Japanese company SATO on board as the first-ever sponsor of its junior girls' section.

For more details on how to register visit dunmowcricketclub.co.uk.