Dunmow CC end 2022 Cricket Week in style

Dunmow Cricket Club ended their Cricket Week in style on Bank Holiday Monday.

A family Kwik Cricket tournament was followed by a women's softball cricket and prosecco festival, with Dunmow Ladies joined by Gidea Park & Romford, Coggeshall and nurses from the St Andrew's Burns unit at Broomfield Hospital.

The weekend also saw the club's ground host a live music event featuring local acts Afterglow and Lolli-B on a purpose-built stage by local production company JK Tech Productions.

Dunmow CC held a charity match for the Daniel Wilkinson Foundation during their Cricket Week - Credit: Charlie Siggins

Dunmow also met their Braintree counterparts in their first Ladies Night event during Cricket Week, followed by a 'Gin & Charcuterie Evening' and keenly-fought men's Hundred match with a local select XI and charity match with Dunmow Round Table in aid of the Daniel Wilkinson Foundation.

Dunmow CC held a Past v Present match during their Cricket Week - Credit: Charlie Siggins

Having recently been granted planning permission, the club continues its fundraising drive to build a new clubhouse and pavilion.

See dunmowcricketclub.co.uk for more details.