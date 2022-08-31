News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Sport

Dunmow CC end 2022 Cricket Week in style

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:07 AM August 31, 2022
Dunmow CC Cricket Week

Dunmow CC hosted a women's softball cricket tournament during their Cricket Week - Credit: Charlie Siggins

Dunmow Cricket Club ended their Cricket Week in style on Bank Holiday Monday.

A family Kwik Cricket tournament was followed by a women's softball cricket and prosecco festival, with Dunmow Ladies joined by Gidea Park & Romford, Coggeshall and nurses from the St Andrew's Burns unit at Broomfield Hospital.

The weekend also saw the club's ground host a live music event featuring local acts Afterglow and Lolli-B on a purpose-built stage by local production company JK Tech Productions.

Dunmow CC Cricket Week

Dunmow CC held a charity match for the Daniel Wilkinson Foundation during their Cricket Week - Credit: Charlie Siggins

Dunmow also met their Braintree counterparts in their first Ladies Night event during Cricket Week, followed by a 'Gin & Charcuterie Evening' and keenly-fought men's Hundred match with a local select XI and charity match with Dunmow Round Table in aid of the Daniel Wilkinson Foundation.

Dunmow CC Past v Present

Dunmow CC held a Past v Present match during their Cricket Week - Credit: Charlie Siggins

Having recently been granted planning permission, the club continues its fundraising drive to build a new clubhouse and pavilion.

See dunmowcricketclub.co.uk for more details.

Cricket
Dunmow News

Don't Miss

COM---Exam

Essex GCSE results 2022: Pupils celebrate achievements

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Police in Essex received an abusive call after they closed the A120 at Great Dunmow to deal with a crash (File picture)

Essex Police

Irate driver berates police over the phone during A120 Dunmow road closure

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Dunmow Players are now Dunmow Theatre Company.

Theatre

Award-winning Dunmow Players rebrand as Dunmow Theatre Company

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
A sign on chrome metal: Stansted Airport

Stansted Airport receives planning permission for solar farm

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon