Dunmow CC end 2022 Cricket Week in style
- Credit: Charlie Siggins
Dunmow Cricket Club ended their Cricket Week in style on Bank Holiday Monday.
A family Kwik Cricket tournament was followed by a women's softball cricket and prosecco festival, with Dunmow Ladies joined by Gidea Park & Romford, Coggeshall and nurses from the St Andrew's Burns unit at Broomfield Hospital.
The weekend also saw the club's ground host a live music event featuring local acts Afterglow and Lolli-B on a purpose-built stage by local production company JK Tech Productions.
Dunmow also met their Braintree counterparts in their first Ladies Night event during Cricket Week, followed by a 'Gin & Charcuterie Evening' and keenly-fought men's Hundred match with a local select XI and charity match with Dunmow Round Table in aid of the Daniel Wilkinson Foundation.
Having recently been granted planning permission, the club continues its fundraising drive to build a new clubhouse and pavilion.
See dunmowcricketclub.co.uk for more details.