Dunmow Cricket Week in full swing



Lee Power

Published: 2:13 PM August 24, 2022
Dunmow CC T20

Dunmow CC face the camera at their Cricket Week T20 tournament - Credit: Charlie Siggins

Dunmow Cricket Club's extended Cricket Week began with a visit from touring side Chinghoppers.

And after the first team won their league match, a successful quiz night was followed by a T20 tournament won by High Roding on Sunday.

High Roding beat Rayne in the first semi-final, before Dunmow defeated Mandarins CC to set up a repeat of the inaugural final which they had won by one run in dramatic fashion.

And another close contest was won by High Roding this time, by 15 runs.

Cricket Week continues with a girls' cricket camp, a softball match between Dunmow and Braintree Ladies followed by a Gin & Charcuterie Evening, a men's Hundred match with a local Select XI and a charity match with Dunmow Round Table in aid of the Daniel Wilkinson Foundation.

A live music event on Saturday features local acts Afterglow and Lolli-B with the club asking for a minimum £5 donation.

Food will be available from 5.30-9.30pm courtesy of Halstead-based Torsbeanie Catering, with club sponsor Belgian Brewer in attendance with their popular beers.

A fundraising day on Sunday sees kid's games and stalls at an on-field fete before a T20 match between Dunmow Past and Present XIs and Bank Holiday Monday has a family Kwik Cricket tournament, followed by more women's action.

Cricket
Dunmow News




