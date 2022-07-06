Eight in a row for Dunmow, as Aythorpe Roding edge home

Dunmow made it eight wins in a row in the Two Counties Championship with success over Elmstead.

Having won the toss and chosen to bat, they saw Damian Westwood (36) play aggressively to get them off to a good start alongside Mel Hussain (35).

Dunmow made it to drinks at 131-2, with Joe Gallant (55) and Ben Spargo (51) setting them up for the last 10 overs by adding 107.

James Reid (35), Cam Gibson (28 not out) and Jan Gilbert (9 not out) helped lift the total to 295-5 and Spargo struck three times in quick succession as Elmstead attacked to reduce them to 63-3.

Hussain (0-28) bowled an economical spell at the other end, with Gallant benefitting to claim his first five-wicket haul for the side, finishing with 5-81 from 12 overs.

Spargo (4-78) returned to add another scalp but some big hitting down the order kept Elmstead interested, until Jamie McLaughlin (1-47) sealed a 35-run win.

Dunmow host Sudbury this weekend.

Aythorpe Roding recorded a tense one-wicket win over Great Totham in their T.Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division contest at Bull Meadow.

The hosts slipped to 17-3 after choosing to bat but Tom Hawkridge hit two sixes and 13 fours on his way to 88.

The home side were eventually dismissed for 178, with Joe Grant (4-19), Andy Clarke (3-57), Fred Dutton (2-15) and Jack Stevens (1-37) sharing the wickets.

And Aythorpe openers Paul Gravatt and Jack Stevens both made 13, before Clarke (49) and Graham Milbank (44) both hit two sixes and seven fours as they shared a good middle-order partnership.

Sam Blackman hit four fours in a valuable 17 on his return to the team, before Dutton and Grant sealed victory in the 35th over.

A fourth win in nine leaves Aythorpe in sixth place ahead of a trip to Little Baddow on Saturday (1pm).

The news was not so good for High Roding, who suffered a heavy defeat against unbeaten leaders Basildon & Pitsea.

The visitors piled up 306 after choosing to bat, as Archie Halls took 3-42, and only Ben Chillingworth (48) made an impact in reply as Roding were dismissed for 113.

They will hope for better when they host Epping Foresters.

The seconds celebrated a five-wicket win over Galleywood, who scored 202 from their 45 overs.

Tom Shrager scored a swashbuckling 27 and David Townsend top scored with 80, before captain Harry Pilcher (24 not out) sealed the win in the 38th over.

Roding travel to Rettendon on Saturday, while the thirds are due to host Stansted at High Easter after seeing Harlow concede last weekend.