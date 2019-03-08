Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis youngsters in Junior League opener

Dunmow Atlantis saw their youngsters in National Junior League round one action last week.

Over 200 teams take part annually across the UK, aiming to encourage inter-club competition for nine to 12-year-olds.

And the event at Southbury saw Dunmow as host to Camden B, Borough of Harrow, Enfield, Halstead and Brentwood teams.

A busy afternoon of racing included individual and relay events, culminating in an exciting mixed cannon relay, which saw Dunmow third behind Camden and Harrow.

Nine members of the Atlantis squad were racing in the first team gala and after a solid performance Dunmow finished sixth overall.

Round two takes place later this month and anyone wanting more information on the club can visit the website dunmowatlantis.co.uk.