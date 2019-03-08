Advanced search

Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis youngsters impress in season finale

PUBLISHED: 07:32 04 July 2019

Dunmow Atlantis youngsters at the Junior League meeting

Dunmow Atlantis youngsters at the Junior League meeting

Archant

Dunmow Atlantis saw their youngest swimmers in action at the final round of the National Junior League.

They battled it out against Haringey Aquatic, Brentwood, Rochford and Broomfield Park and were undaunted by their opponents.

Every swimmer gave 100 per cent to the cause to ensure every point was made to count and the nine to 12-year-olds swam a mixture of sprints and relays.

Coaches Holly Miles, Heather McLaughlin and Amanda Simmons gave support at poolside, along with families and friends.

And after finishing in top-three positions in more than half of the events, Dunmow ended the day in third place overall on 135 points and a credible ninth in Division Two for the season.

For more information about the club visit their website dunmowatlantis.co.uk.

