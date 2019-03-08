Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis take on county set

Dunmow Atlantis took on the best from clubs across the county at the Essex Senior Winter Championships.

Members had to achieve tough qualifying times to attend the two-day event at Basildon Sporting Village and were in sizzling form right from the start.

Taking part were Sam Dack, Toby Rayner, Josh Toms, Patrick Winnington, Matt McLaughlin, Rebecca Johnson, Eliza Westcott, Dylan Nutt, Ellis McQuade, Rebecca Dack, Rebecca Watt, Harrison Brooks, Henry Pertwee, Amelia Barton, Ben James, Damon Elliott, Neve Winnington and Seb Vinall.

All performed superbly, notching up personal bests across the board, with top eight appearances made by S Dack, McLaughlin, Elliott and Watt.

Dunmow were also in the medals as Watt took 50m freestyle silver and 100m bronze, while McLaughlin won 50m breaststroke bronze, and 15-year-old Elliott, fresh from representing Essex at the National Inter-Counties at Sheffield, smashed his personal best and took 50m butterfly bronze in the Open final.

For more information about the club visit dunmowatlantis.co.uk.