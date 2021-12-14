Dunmow Atlantis swimmers continue purple patch with superb times at Winter Championships

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers continued their superb form following their recent Essex County successes - with a handful of the squad travelling to Luton for the East Region Winter Championships.

Ethan Peirce, Sophie Taylor, Becky Johnson, Pat Winnington, Damon Elliott and Dylan Nutt were in the pool as they took on clubs from clubs across Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

Head coach Darren Tucker and assistant Jamie McLaughlin were also at poolside to support and encourage the Dunmow contingent.

Each swimmer had met tough qualification times just to take part, however Winnington kicked off the weekend with a personal best in the 200m IM, followed by Elliott smashing his own 200m freestyle record with a time of 2:01.00.

It was a close call for Peirce, Taylor and Nutt as they narrowly missed PBs but Johnson celebrated a double with new marks in the 100m backstroke and the 50m freestyle.

Rounding the weekend off as well as he’d started was Winnington with a new best time in the 100m backstroke.

