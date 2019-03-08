Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis youngsters start well

Dunmow Atlantis got the 2019/20 season off to a cracking start at open meets across three counties.

The Cambridge Grand Prix saw Damon Elliott, Rebecca Watt, Toby Rayner, Jack Richardson, Sam and Rebecca Dack, Maddie Lees and Matt McLaughlin in action, with medals won, finals reached and personal bests aplenty.

Elliott also claimed a winter Nationals qualifying time, while at the Team Luton Open there were more medals and improved times from a squad including Daisy Harrington, Lucy le Huquet, Ben James, Henry Pertwee, Harrison Brooks, Evan and Ellis McQuade, Zara Clarkson, Eliyah McHugh and Rebecca Johnson, to the delight of Atlantis head coach Darren Tucker at poolside.

The Epping Forest District meet at Loughton saw more up and coming Dunmow talent in action against clubs from all over the area, with more medals and personal bests boding well.