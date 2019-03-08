Advanced search

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers impress in pool once again

PUBLISHED: 08:33 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:33 07 November 2019

Dunmow Atlantis swimmer Damon Elliott

Archant

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers made an impression at the Swim England East Short Course Championships at Basildon Sporting Village.

Dunmow Atlantis swimmer Rebecca WattDunmow Atlantis swimmer Rebecca Watt

Having made a successful start to the season at the Essex Senior Winter Championships, the squad took on clubs from all six Eastern counties at the two-day event.

And Maddie Lees, Damon Elliott, Jack Richardson, Matt McLaughlin, Rebecca Watt, Dylan Nutt and Sam Dack all performed superbly, despite stiff competition.

Elliott maintained his outstanding form with new bests in the 50m and 100m freestyle, dipping under 60 seconds for the first time in the 100m butterfly and earning two British Winter National qualifying times in the process.

Watt capitalised on her Essex success, leaving the rest of the field trailing in her wake in the women's open 50m freestyle final to bring home gold.

See dunmowatlantis.co.uk for more information.

