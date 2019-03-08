Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis members earn Masters medals

Dunmow Atlantis won silver in the women's 4x50m freestyle relay at the British Masters Championships in Cardiff Archant

Dunmow Atlantis members were among the medals at the British Masters Championships in Cardiff.

The three-day event hosted by Swim Wales is the highlight of the calendar for those aged 16 to 60-plus and a squad of nine represented Dunmow.

Sarah Edwards won bronze in the 50m backstroke before joining forces with Tara Stroud, Abbie Hart and Georgia Harrod to add silver in the 4x50m freestyle relay.

And there were further bronze medals for Stephen Beale in the 200m backstroke and Matt McLaughlin in the 50m breaststroke, as well as a silver in the gruelling 200m butterfly for Dylan Nutt.

Michele Romain and Nicola Russell were also in action for a Dunmow squad which set 10 improved times between them.

For more information about the club visit dunmowatlantis.co.uk.