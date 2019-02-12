Advanced search

Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis maintain fine county form

PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 February 2019

Dunmow Atlantis medalists with assistant coach Jamie McLaughlin and head coach Darren Tucker

Archant

Dunmow Atlantis kept their fine form going in the Essex Age Group Championships in the second weekend of competition.

After the 50m events at London Aquatic Centre on Saturday, they competed in mid-distance races at Basildon Sporting Village the following day.

Numerous personal bests were recorded over the two days, with East Region qualifying times and a superb British qualifying time by Josh Smith in the 50m backstroke.

Zara Clarkson, Sophie Taylor, Smith and Rebecca Watt were crowned county champions as Dunmow finished with five silver, two bronze and 16 pennants for top-10 finishers to leave them 11th overall in the top club table.

Squad: Damon Elliot, Jack Richardson, Harrison Brooks, Josh Smith, Kyle Panton, Matt McLaughlin, Dylan Nutt, Sam Dack, Zara Clarkson, Becky Johnson, Lucy le Huquet, Evan McQuade, Ollie Smith, Eliis McQuade, Henry Pertwee, Bertie Warnes, Patrick Winnington, Josh Toms, Maddie Lees, Rebecca Watt, Georgia Harrod, Abbie Hart, Morgan Harrod, Rebecca Dack, Nicola Russell, Daisy Russell, Neve Winnington, Olivia Syddell, Amelia Barton, Seb Vinall, Sophie Taylor, Sarah Edwards, Zoe Lloyd-Rossi, Harrison Travers, Stephen Beal, Daisy Herrington, Ben James, Toby Rayner, Ellie Runnalls.

