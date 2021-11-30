Dunmow Atlantis make emphatic return to swimming competition

Rebecca Johnson of Dunmow Atlantis at the Essex Winter Championships. - Credit: DUNMOW ATLANTIS

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers headed to Basildon for the Winter Counties event - their first gala in almost two years.

Swimming against clubs from across Essex, the return to competition did not affect or deter the Dunmo contingent as they not only smashed personal best times but many picked up Essex county and east region qualifying times.

The icing on the cake were a flurry of medals and top eight places.

Daisy Russell of Dunmow Atlantis at the Essex Winter Championships. - Credit: DUNMOW ATLANTIS

Head Coach Darren Tucker said: "This was an emphatic return for the club and they came out fighting for times straight away.

"Each swimmer put aside any worries about getting back in the water and gave superb performances across the board.

"I am so proud of them all."

Daisy Herrington of Dunmow Atlantis at the Essex Winter Championships. - Credit: DUNMOW ATLANTIS

The Dunmow squad was made up of Aaron Peirce, Luisa Carey, sisters Charlotte and Lexi Roberts, Bertie Warnes, Patrick Winnington, Damon Elliott, brothers Samuel and Henry Pertwee, Jodie Thompson, Zoe Lloyd-Rossi, Daisy Russell, Dylan Nutt, Josh Toms, Evan McQuade, Eva Stuart, Daisy Herrington, Becky Johnson and Sophie Taylor.

Dylan Nutt of Dunmow Atlantis at the Essex Winter Championships. - Credit: DUNMOW ATLANTIS

For more information on the club, go to www.dunmowatlantis.co.uk