Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis dig deep in Arena League finale

PUBLISHED: 13:53 07 January 2019

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers at their Arena League meeting

Dunmow Atlantis Swimming Club secured an impressive fourth-place finish in the National Arena League, after the final round at Becontree Heath.

Coming up against some of the biggest clubs in the London area in the Division One competition on a thrilling evening of swimming, they produced some outstanding performances from the start.

And their haul of 199 points saw them finish just outside the top three on the night, but achieve fourth overall in the 16-club group.

For more information about the club visit their website dunmowatlantis.co.uk.

