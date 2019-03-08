Advanced search

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers celebrate season's achievements

PUBLISHED: 15:30 22 August 2019

Rebecca Johnson was swimmer of the year for Dunmow Atlantis

Dunmow Atlantis had lots to cheer at their presentation evening as coaches, swimmers and their families celebrated the past season.

Head coach Darren Tucker handed out various awards, with Rebecca Johnson and Ellis McQuade named as the top girl and boy.

Niamh Chambers, Zara Clarkson, Rebecca Watt, Arian Kurmanbayev, Evan McQuade and Damon Elliot were top swimmers in their age groups.

The Swimmers' Swimmer trophy, voted by the children, went to Patrick Winnington and the Leaver's award to Josh Smith, who starts to university next month, for his achievements with Essex and at national events.

River Hicks received a special bravery award and masters swimmer Michele Romain was commended for her persistance.

Team captains for next year will be Maddie Lees and Jack Richardson, while Poppy Barton was swimmer of the month and Johnson took swimmer of the year.

