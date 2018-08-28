Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis youngsters book Essex Championship spots

Dunmow Atlantis will have a record 44 swimmers in 195 events at the upcoming Essex Championships.

Members had a last chance to qualify at Redbridge, where five combined for nine medals in just 14 races in one session.

Many of the Dunmow squad gained Essex times and improved personal bests at the time.

The boys taking part included Ben James, Jake Latham, Henry and Samuel Pertwee, Bertie Warnes, Josh Toms, Evan McQuade, Patrick Winnington and Harrison Travers.

And for the girls, there was Eliza Westcott, Olivia Syddell, Louisa Carey, Emily James, Jodie Thompson, Neve Winnington, Amelia Barton and Daisy Russell.

For more details about the club visit their website dunmowatlantis.co.uk.