Advanced search

Karate: Thaxted Dragons impress on England duty

PUBLISHED: 11:10 14 November 2019

Thaxted Dragons represented England in Denmark

Thaxted Dragons represented England in Denmark

Archant

Thaxted Dragons had plenty of success at the WUKF European Championships in Denmark.

Thaxted Dragons represented England in DenmarkThaxted Dragons represented England in Denmark

A squad of seven qualified to represent England and were involved in a number of challenging fights, demonstrating a great deal of skill and character.

You may also want to watch:

And they returned with a new European champion to add to the four already at the club and two silver medals, a haul that would have placed them 16th out of 28 nations, above France and Switzerland.

The club will now turn their attention to the World Championships in July, hoping to build on the European Championships.

Thaxted Dragons train in Bolford Street Hall, Thaxted every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. For more details contact Barry Healy on 07522 067 436 or see their facebook page.

Most Read

Police issue appeal after Broxted burglary

Essex Police are appealing for two men to come forward after a burglary in Broxted on October 5. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dunmow remembers: Community comes together to honour the fallen

A parade and memorial service was held in Dunmow on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Inspectors’ verdict on district’s local plan is delayed due to General Election

A letter in which independent inspectors give their verdict on Uttlesford District Council's local plan has been pushed back.

Dunmow man pleads not guilty to grooming ‘teenage boy’

Warren James Bolden appeared at Chelmsford Magistrate's Court on Wednesday August 28.

Plan to convert part of historic manor into office space submitted

The owner of Little Easton Manor, Andy Mahoney, has applied to convert the courtyard buildings into office space. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Police issue appeal after Broxted burglary

Essex Police are appealing for two men to come forward after a burglary in Broxted on October 5. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dunmow remembers: Community comes together to honour the fallen

A parade and memorial service was held in Dunmow on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Inspectors’ verdict on district’s local plan is delayed due to General Election

A letter in which independent inspectors give their verdict on Uttlesford District Council's local plan has been pushed back.

Dunmow man pleads not guilty to grooming ‘teenage boy’

Warren James Bolden appeared at Chelmsford Magistrate's Court on Wednesday August 28.

Plan to convert part of historic manor into office space submitted

The owner of Little Easton Manor, Andy Mahoney, has applied to convert the courtyard buildings into office space. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners host Stebbing 10

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Philippa Robinson at the Stebbing 10

Netball: Dunmow Pegasus win first-ever match

Dunmow Pegasus face the camera

Karate: Thaxted Dragons impress on England duty

Thaxted Dragons represented England in Denmark

‘Don’t clip my wings!’ Annabell, 8, writes to Boris Johnson about Christmas play delay

Annabell Leach decided to write to Boris Johnson after her Christmas play was postponed because of the General Election. Picture: KATIE LEACH

Expect big fun at Gulliver’s Land

Gulliver's Land, Dinosaur and Farm Park - on the Jousting Castles ride.
Drive 24