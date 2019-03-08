Karate: Thaxted Dragons impress on England duty

Thaxted Dragons represented England in Denmark Archant

Thaxted Dragons had plenty of success at the WUKF European Championships in Denmark.

Thaxted Dragons represented England in Denmark Thaxted Dragons represented England in Denmark

A squad of seven qualified to represent England and were involved in a number of challenging fights, demonstrating a great deal of skill and character.

You may also want to watch:

And they returned with a new European champion to add to the four already at the club and two silver medals, a haul that would have placed them 16th out of 28 nations, above France and Switzerland.

The club will now turn their attention to the World Championships in July, hoping to build on the European Championships.

Thaxted Dragons train in Bolford Street Hall, Thaxted every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. For more details contact Barry Healy on 07522 067 436 or see their facebook page.