Emphatic return for Damon Elliott of Dunmow Atlantis to national swimming event

Damon Elliott of Dunmow Atlantis shows off his medal from the Winter Nationals. - Credit: DUNMOW ATLANTIS SWIMMING

A swimmer from Dunmow Atlantis enjoyed an emphatic return to high-level competition at the Swim England National Winter Championships.

Damon Elliott of the Dunmow Pool & Leisure Centre-based club, who also train at Felsted, was accompanied to the event held at Ponds Forge in Sheffield by head coach Darren Tucker.

The annual competition saw swimmers from across the UK take part after a year’s hiatus.

The two 25m short course pools were used simultaneously to ensure the smooth running and safety of all involved and despite a reduced training schedule due to the pandemic, Elliott met the stringent qualifying times to take his place amongst tough competition in the seventh heat of the Men’s Open 50m butterfly.

He did himself proud too, finishing just outside his personal best in a time of 26.62 seconds.

For more information on the club, go to www.dunmowatlantis.co.uk