Aythorpe Roding left to take Stock but Dunmow made it back to back victories

Stock`s Dave Cole receiving the Aythorpe Roding president's man of the match award from Brian Hockley. - Credit: AYTHORPE RODING CC

It was another game that had the Aythorpe Roding supporters on the edge of their seats but they were unable to take the win over Stock, losing by three wickets in the Mid Essex Cricket League Premier Division.

The hosts won the toss and although opener Steve Chambers was bowled without scoring, partner Paul Gravatt (52) and son Sam put on 75 for the second wicket, Sam's 33 including seven fours.

From there wickets started falling with all too much regularity and despite 29 from Graham Milbank and Fred Dutton's 27, Roding were all out for 173.

Dave Cole took 3-26 for Stock and he would go on to win the Aythorpe Roding president's man of the match award as a 38 in reply proved vital.

That was when Aythorpe had them at 105-5 but the lower order powered through to win in the 38th over.

Milbank's 3-18 was the best bowling figures although Luke Wharton and Joe Grant each took two wickets.

Dunmow picked up another victory. - Credit: DUNMOW CRICKET

Dunmow made it back to back victories with a narrow two-wicket win over Lakenheath.

Lakenheath posted a respectable 218-9 after winning the toss, although all six of the Dunmow bowlers took a wicket with Joe Gallant (2-34), Mel Hussain (2-35), and Alex Rix (2-30) all picking up two each.

Dunmow’s reply was steady throughout and a solid partnership of 85 between Gallant (69) and Ben Spargo (48) took them to 136-2.

They then slumped to needing 28 in the last three overs but Paul Reid and Josh Rix got the score to four needed off three balls, and Rix's boundary sealed the victory.

High Roding had a loss for the firsts but wins for the twos and threes.

The first team hosted Springfield with the visitors making 250-6, two wickets each coming for Chris Townsend, Sam South and Josh O’Connor.

Early wickets at crucial times then put Roding on the back foot with only three consecutive sixes from Will Davis in his 27-ball innings giving the home fans something to cheer.

The seconds though won by 100 runs at Brookweald.

A pair of 77s from Tahir Khan and Adrian Pask, as well as 53 for Mark Gilfrin, took Roding to a brutal 302-5.

And the home side could not match that as they finished all out for 202-9.

The thirds beat Little Munden by nine wickets thanks mainly to Tom Shrager's 92 not out although a blistering 39 and three wickets from Jake Anders, plus three wickets for Junior Bobby and a couple of good catches from Paul Welland also helped.