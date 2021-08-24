One championship secured and one in the balance for High Roding

Published: 12:54 PM August 24, 2021

High Roding have completed part one of a two-pronged plan to increase the silverware at the club - after their second team were crowned champions of the Mid Essex Cricket League Seventh Division.

Their nine-wicket success over Writtle means they cannot be caught in the final game of the season, away to Springfield.

Adrian Nelson put them firmly on the front foot with 6-23, ably assisted by Amit Tulaskar's 3-21 as Writtle were all out for 78.

And they made short work of the chase with an unbeaten 37 from Alex Lodge and 27 for Freddie Duke guiding them home.

The first-team still have ambitions of their own title in the Second Division after beating Galleywood away by 42 runs.

They are just five points adrift of Terling with one game to go.

Roding made 224-8 batting first, with a devastating 101 in 67 balls from Jeff Clarke the undoubted star turn.

And in reply three wickets each for Josh O’Connor and Freddie Burns, plus two from Kit-Morley-Jacob was enough to claim the victory.

Aythorpe Roding are down to third in the Premier Division after being beaten by three wickets away to Tillingham, the side who have now jumped above them.

The defeat came despite an excellent performance by Neil Culleton who hit 54 before claiming 4-26 with the ball.

Roding made the hosts work hard for their win but ultimately the target of 108 was achieved inside 34 overs.

Dunmow still remain under the threat of relegation in Two Counties Division Two after a 68-run loss at Kelvedon & Feering.

Mel Hussain and Nick Kesingland took two wickets each as the hosts posted a very challenging 195-6 from their reduced 35 overs and early wickets in the reply proved crucial as Dunmow were all out for 127, Paul Reid top-scoring with 40.

The seconds though could still be promoted from Division Five after beating Kelvedon's second string by nine wickets.

They romped to victory in just 17 of their allocated 45 overs, Ieuan Bush (59*) and Ryan Johnson (42*) doing the damage with the bat as they chased down 129.

They are second with one game to go knowing a win will be enough to guarantee Division Five cricket next season.