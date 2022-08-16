Triple success for High Roding plus wins for Aythorpe Roding and Dunmow

High Roding enjoyed another great week in the sunshine with all three sides winning.

The firsts' victory at Burnham was their sixth in a row and came with a winning margin of 69 runs.

They batted first and made 220-8 in their 45 overs, Josh O’Connor (77) and Angus Burns (73 not out) doing the main damage, before the home side were bowled out for 151.

Freddie Burns got a season's best of 4-19 while O’Connor took 2-34 as they moved second in the Mid Essex Cricket League First Division, 20 points clear of Terling.

They are at home to Ingatestone & Fryerning next.

The seconds won by three wickets against St Johns Billericay, Amit Tuluskar, Mukarram Shamim and Mark Gilfrin all taking two wickets while the latter also hit 72 with the bat.

Harry Warnes got the top score though with 79.

The thirds meanwhile beat Thorley by five wickets.

Aythorpe Roding continued their climb away from relegation in the Premier Division with a 145-run victory at Tillingham.

Batting first they made 263-9 in their 45 overs with father and son, Paul and Sam Gravatt putting on 127 runs for the second wicket.

Skipper Paul got 59 but Sam got 100 before being bowled.

The Aythorpe Roding bowling attack were in good form too and soon had the Tillingham batsmen in trouble at 53-7 after 18 overs.

They rallied slightly but only got to 118 after 28 overs.

Joe Grant once again put in a good spell with 3-26 in six overs while Graham Milbank's 4-25 was their best figures.

They are now sixth, 27 points ahead of their hosts in the final relegation place.

They play league leaders Noak Hill Taverners at home on Saturday.

Dunmow completed the success stories with a 31-run victory over Lakenheath in Division Two of the Two Counties Championship.

A brilliant 130 from Mel Hussain got them to 206-7 in their 45 overs and the home side were always behind the run rate as they found scoring difficult.

Good spells from all five Dunmow bowlers, all of them claiming a wicket, meant Lakenheath were restricted to 175-8.

Ben Spargo lead the figures with 3-18 followed by 2-51 from Josh Rix.

They are at home to Copdock & Old Ipswichian on Saturday.