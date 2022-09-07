Fabulous season draws to a close for High Roding

High Roding couldn't bring the curtain down on the Essex Cricket League First Division season with a win - but it has still been a wonderful year for the club.

The first team lost to champions Basildon & PItsea by 94 runs but they had already confirmed their promotion a week before.

And that promotion was just the tip of the iceberg.

A spokesman said: "This has been an excellent season for the first team as it was for the other two teams.

"Most weeks the side comprised of at least nine players who come through the colts system and in fact this week it was 10.

"These players hopefully with the experienced gained will go on to make the club even more successful.

"With an ever increasing colts system, strong adult teams and a blossoming ladies' section, the future looks very good."

High Roding Cricket Club second team - back row: James Austin, Charlie Smith, Henry Welland, Adrian Pask, Cameron Bailey, Tom Shrager. Front row: Adele Abbas, Tahir Khan, Mark Gilfrin, Amit Tulaskar, Nadith Kumarapperuma. - Credit: HIGH RODING CRICKET

The second team also finished with a defeat but ended their year third in the Sixth Division.

They were beaten by two wickets against Galleywood.

Amit Tulaskar was the best bowler with two wickets and Mark Gilfrin scored 74.

The third team meanwhile won Division Three in the Herts & Essex Border League thanks to 16 wins from their 18 games.

Neil Cullerton and Liam Rosewell were match winners for Aythorpe Roding against Great Totham. - Credit: AYTHORPE RODIN CRICKET

Aythorpe Roding picked up the win they needed to secure their Premier Division status for another season by beating already-relegated Great Totham by 120 runs.

Roding batted first and lost five wickets early on for just 54 runs.

Eighteen from Steve Chambers and Tom Wharton's 26 helped but they were still in toruble at 112-7 after 27 overs.

However, Neil Culleton and Liam Rosewell put on a brilliant 107-run partnership in 18 overs to guide Aythorpe Roding to 219-7 after their 45 overs.

Culleton ended not out for 51 with Rosewell unbeaten on 45.

And the main bowling attack of Aythorpe Roding were in excellent form and came good at the right time to dismiss Totham for 99.

Joe Grant took 3-27 and Graham Millbank 3-23 while Culleton claimed 2-21 and Luke Wharton 2-26.

Dunmow's winning run came to an end with a heavy defeat to Bury St Edmunds.

Bury batted first and laid the foundation for a big score with an opening partnership of 146.

Dunmow were never able to build any pressure and the innings closed on 281-6 with the 3-74 from Ben Spargo the best of the bowlers.

Mel Hussain put some pressure on with a fluent 52 before he was out with the score on 61.

And despite Joe Gallant batting nicely for 30, Dunmow were unable to push on and only a late cameo from Paul Reid (37) before being bowled out for 183.

They travel to Haverhill on Saturday for the final game of the season and a third place finish guaranteed.