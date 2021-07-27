High Roding at the double and Dunmow go three-up as Aythorpe Roding lose ground in title race

Published: 12:59 PM July 27, 2021

High Roding's first and second teams won their games to go top of their respective divisions. - Credit: DANNY LOO

High Roding took two more wins as both their first and second squads go top of their respective tables.

The firsts won away at Hatfield Peverel in Division Two of the Mid Essex League by a whopping 188 runs.

They walloped 303-4 in their 45 overs, Steve Molloy scoring 114 and Jeff Clarke 88 sharing a double-century opening partnership

And in reply Archie Halls (4-13) and Angus Burns (3-1) soon put pay to the home side's hopes, sending Roding to the top.

The seconds meanwhile beat Chelmsford Super Kings by 41 runs to stay top of the Seventh Division table.

They batted first, getting to a total of 250-2. Tom Shrager (21) and Tahir Khan (33) set the tone but it was the unbroken partnership of from Alex Lodge and Mark Gilfrin that impressed.

Lodge hit 17 fours on his way to 108 while Gilfrin managed 79 with 10 fours.

Chelmsford had a valiant effort to match the score but fell short on 209 all out, Roding's George Haddon, Neil Doyle, Adrian Nelson and Adrian Pask all taking two wickets.

Aythorpe Roding's hopes of the Premier Division title took a hit after a five-wicket loss to nearest challengers Rayleigh.





Just one point separated the two before the game but it is now 20 in favour of the east Essex side.

Roding batted first and finished with 199-9 in their 45 overs, Graham Millbank's 56 the top score with his knock containing five fours and a six.

Other decent scores came from Rob Hyams and Jack Stevens (both 25) and Sam Gravatt (20) and they managed took two early wickets in reply as Rayleigh slumped to 9-2.

However, 101 not out from Jason Ox guided Rayleigh to victory with Neil Culleton's 2-32 the best bowling figures.

Dunmow's winning streak is up to three after a seven-wicket win over Elmstead in Two Counties Division Two.

Elmstead batted first and made 175-9 with Nick Kesingland taking 3-51 and Baz Sewell and Mel Hussain getting two wickets each.

Dunmow were in a bit of trouble early on at 27-2 but a wonderful 85 from Hussain and 52 not out for Joe Gallant, the pair putting on 130 for the third wicket, guided them home in just the 32nd over.