Games played despite wet weather but not all ended with smiles

Published: 3:30 PM May 26, 2021

Dunmow, High Roding and Aythorpe Roding all managed to get some sort of cricket played despite the wet weather. - Credit: SUBMITTED

Dunmow's long trip to Kesgrave brought them close but not close enough to their first win of the season.

The four-wicket loss they finally succumbed to with the first ball of the final over leaves them second from bottom of Two Counties Championship Division Two.

They had bowled first on a damp wicket, restricting their east Ipswich hosts to 162-6 in their 40 overs.

The bowlers maintained their discipline throughout, Kesgrave scoring just seven boundaries in the whole innings.

Baz Sewell, Mel Hussain and Matt Gibson all claimed one wicket each while Josh Rix finished with the best figures of 2-48. Wicket-keeper Damian Westwood also claimed two stumpings.

They managed to get over a poor start in reply, Cameron Gibson out to the second ball, but Stuart Felstead (26), Joe Gallant (28) and Hussain (22) kept the scoreboard ticking over.

Unfortunately, the run rate began to climb late in the innings and they finished all out and 29 runs short.

The seconds meanwhile are clearly not getting paid by the hour as they romped to a very quick victory.

They bowled Yoxford out for just 38 inside 20 overs at St Edmunds Lane with Jamie McLaughlin leading the way on 5-13, closely followed by two wickets each for Sam Mixture took and Alex Rix.

The reply took less than seven overs, Jan Gilbert the top scorer with 22 as they got home with nine wickets in hand.

High Roding's two teams meanwhile remain at the top of their respective divisions after two very different result.

The firsts are second in Mid Essex League Division Two after being handed a walkover, Hatfield Peverel unable to field a team.

The seconds did play though against Chelmsford Super Kings and a success keeps them top of Division Seven.

It was played over 30 overs each, Chelmsford making 110 batting first with Will Davis (3-20) and Tom Shrager (3-17) the stars for Roding.

In reply Rich Morley-Jacob bagged a magnificent 50 as they cruised to 113 with three overs and three wickets to spare.

Aythorpe Roding meanwhile suffered a six-wicket loss at home to Rayleigh in the MEL Premier Division, their first loss in four.

They made 106 in their reduced allocation of 25 overs, Graham Milbank's 22 the top score, but the visitors reached their target with 10 balls remaining.

Neil Culleton picked up the best figures with 2-18.