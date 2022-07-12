Wins for Dunmow and High Roding but Aythorpe Roding blitzed at Little Baddow

Damian Westwood hit 53 for Dunmow in their win over Sudbury. - Credit: STUART FELSTEAD

Dunmow stormed to the top of the table with a ninth successive victory in the Two Counties Championship.

They beat Sudbury by six wickets which, coupled with Kelvedon & Feering's loss to Braintree, was another to see them open up a two-point gap.

The visitors to St Edmunds Lane batted first but could make just 179 thanks to 4-45 from Baz Sewell, aided by 3-47 from Josh Rix who picked up the big wicket of Joe Crame who hit 91.

And the reply was done and dusted in the 30th over. Openers Damian Westwood and Mel Hussain both reached their half-centuries, Westwood scoring an explosive 53 in just 22 balls while Hussain got 54, but it was Will Pascoe who hit the winning runs with a boundary.

After two defeats High Roding returned to winning ways in the First Division of the Mid Essex Cricket League, picking up a 116-run success at home to Epping Forresters.

It didn't start well though, with their poor batting form returning to leave them on 117-6.

However, they were saved by the lower order with Josh O’Connor and Will Davis putting on a 63-run partnership and O’Connor and Freddie Burns adding another 74 together.

Davis finished on 26 and Burns 28 not out but the star was O'Connor who claimed a maiden half-century on his way to 87 not out.

Sam South enjoyed himself in the reply, claiming 5-28, while Burns and O'Connor each took two wickets to leave the away side all out for 127.

The result leaves them third in the table.

The seconds lost to Rettendon by nine wickets, despite Mark Gilfrin exceptional 95.

Aythorpe Roding meanwhile were beaten by 146 runs in the Premier Division at Little Baddow, the home team smashing an incredible 410-6.

That is one of those unwanted records, the most runs scored against Roding, Chris Tuttlebee ending on 180, fellow opener Waqas Mahmood scoring 86 and Ben Dethridge adding 58 not out.

Andy Clarke was the pick of the Aythorpe Roding bowlers with 3-40 and the batsmen too as the visitors got to 264.

He finished on 51 with five fours and four sixes while Tom Wharton hit 46.

It leaves Aythorpe in sixth place with second-place Great Baddow at home their next fixture.



