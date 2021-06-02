Serious injury ends Dunmow game early but Aythorpe Roding and High Roding claim wins

Published: 8:46 AM June 2, 2021

A nasty facial injury forced Dunmow Cricket Club's game with Copford to be abandoned. - Credit: DANNY LOO

A horrific facial injury forced Dunmow's game with Copford to be abandoned.

Josh Rix required emergency care after being hit by a shot back towards him in just the second over of the reply.

Both sides supported him before a first responder and then ambulance arrived quickly on the scene but with a delay of over 90 minutes, the umpires made the relatively simple decision to abandon the contest.

Dunmow had earlier made 203 all out in their innings, with Stuart Felstead scoring 76.

Their second team were well-beaten at Worlingworth, losing by nine wickets.

They only mustered 107 batting first, Will Pascoe top scoring with 26, but the hosts reached that target inside 18 overs.

Aythorpe Roding enjoyed an 84-run win over Springfield in the Mid Essex League Premier Division.

Skipper Paul Gravatt won the toss and chose to bat first with his side going on to make 202-9 in their 45 overs.

That was a decent score on what was a slow wicket but Gravatt (21) and Tom Wharton (33) still put on 52 for the first wicket.

Sam Gravatt added 26 but it took some good hitting to take them from 106-5 in 31 overs to their final total.

Graham Milbank manged 30, Joe Apperley playing his first game of the season scored 40 and Rob Hyams hit a quick 20 not out.

Springfield's reply only ended in the 42nd over but they were never close to snatching the win.

That was mainly due to 4-30 from Ian Bryant and Milbank's 3-32.

High Roding meanwhile claimed two wins in a double-header against Brookfield.

The firsts went top of the Division Two table with their seven-wicket victory.

They bowled them out for 162 with George Halls in his first match of the season taking 4-38. There was also two wickets each for Josh O’Connor, Angus Burns and Kit Morley-Jacob.

Ben Chillingworth and Ben Speakman (71) led the charge to victory before Harry Pilcher finished it off with a massive six.

The seconds meanwhile romped to an 84-run win having scored 262 batting first, Rich Morley-Jacob scoring 86 and Freddie Duke 70.

Brookfield did not get anywhere near that, finishing on 178 all out with Adrian Nelson (4-14) and Neil Doyle (2-26) the pic of the Roding bowlers.