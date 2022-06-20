High Roding and Dunmow put on a show with crushing victories

Henry Willis scored 51 for High Roding in their win over Ingatestone. - Credit: HIGH RODING CRICKET

There were some emphatic victories for cricket clubs in the latest round of matches.

Dunmow raced to a nine-wicket success at Bury St Edmunds in Division Two o f the Two Counties Championship.

They put their host into bat, a decision that delighted Josh Rix who tore through the Bury line-up to record 6-45, his best figures the club.

He was assisted by 3-30 from Ben Spargo as the home side fell from 138-5 to 152 all out.

And Dunmow wasted little time in chasing down the runs as openers Stuart Felstead (72*) and Mel Hussain (54) put on 149 for the first wicket, wrapping up the win inside 22 overs.

It leaves them second in the table with a game against Haverhill at home on Saturday.

Both first and second teams at ﻿High Roding continued the big win trend against Ingatestone & Fryerning.

The firsts won by a mammoth 282 runs in Mid-Essex Cricket League First Division, thanks to an equally impressive 370-7.

Club captain Andy Duke scored 120 in 86 balls, Henry Willis managed 51 and there was 46 for Freddie Duke.

The home side were then all out for 88, William Davis taking 4-18 with 3-36 from George Halls and 2-23 for Archie Halls.

High Roding are now second with Ilford Catholics next up.

The seconds won by nine wickets in the Sixth Division.

Adrian Nelson (5-26) and Jamie Smart (3-24) helped bowl the visitors out for 138 and a pair of 48s for Tahir Khan and Tom Shrager, the latter unbeaten, plus 36 not out from Harry Pilcher, eased High Roding to victory in 16 overs.

Aythorpe Roding couldn't add to the wins as they lost by 161 runs in the Premier Division against Noak Hill Taveners.

The in-form hosts made 352-8, Gufran Hassan scoring 141, with the best bowling figures for the visitors being the 3-75 from Fred Dutton, although Andy Clarke and Joe Grant did also bag two wickets each.

Aythorpe got off to a decent start with openers Paul Gravatt and Tom Wharton putting on 33 runs for the first wicket, but the bails began to fall regularly after that to leave them 108-6.

Clarke did hit 24 and there was 22 not out for Richard Eaton batting at seven as the tail enjoyed a bit of fun late on but it ended with them all out for 191.

Rayleigh are the visitors on Saturday.