Inconsistency rears its head as Aythorpe Roding lose to Rettendon

Chris Sutherby of Rettendon (left) and Graham Milbank of Aythorpe Roding were the top scorers with the bat. - Credit: AYTHORPE RODING CC

Aythorpe Roding's fine victory over Great Baddow one week earlier was soon forgotten as they slumped to a seven-wicket loss at home to Rettendon.

The defeat leaves them sixth in the Mid Essex Cricket League Premier Division, just six points ahead of their victors.

They won the toss and batted first but after 20 overs, they found themselves at 91-6.

It brought Graham Milbank to the crease and he smashed nine fours and a six in his 67, getting good support from Liam Rosewall (22) in his first game of the season.

It dragged them to 185 all out but despite Andy Clarke claiming an early wicket, Rettendon scored well with Chris Sutherby's 59 not out the best of the lot.

And his partnership with Matthew Gilmore (40*) was enough to take them over the line in 38 overs.

There was better news for High Roding in Division One as they recorded a third consecutive victory, beating Writtle at home by 26 runs to close in on Terling in second.

They batted first and after both openers were out early, a 139-run partnership between Alex Lodge and Jeff Clarke set them back on the right path.

Lodge scored 75, his first half century for the first team, and with Ben Chillingworth grabbing a rapid 52, Roding finished on 244-7 from their 45 overs.

And 3-41 from Archie Halls, together with 3-24 for Will Davis 3-24 did the honours and brought the win.

The thirds also won, beating Albury by 112 runs, but the seconds lost to Chelmsford Spartans.

The victors managed 322-9 in their innings and Roding could get nowhere near that target with only Abbas 28, Nelson 23 and Pilcher 19 scoring worthwhile runs in their 108.

Dunmow's long-winning sequence ended with a seven-wicket loss to Easton.

Asked to bat first, they lost two wickets early on and although Mel Hussain (80) and Ben Spargo (49) made a good recovery to take them past 100, the middle order fell fell in quick succession.

Paul Reid scored 25 but four wickets fell for just 10 runs as they were all out for 200.

Easton were very positive in reply and only an impressive spell from Mel Hussain (3-46) gave Dunmow any hope of a win.

It wasn't enough though and the victory was wrapped up in the 35th over.