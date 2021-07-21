Cool Clarke leaves Stock boiling as Aythorpe Roding claim stunning win

Published: 9:15 AM July 21, 2021

Andy Clarke took 7-13 in Aythorpe Roding's stunning win over Stock in the Mid-Essex Cricket League. - Credit: ARCC

Aythorpe Roding pulled off a brilliant victory against Stock in the Mid-Essex Cricket League Premier Division - the fourth time this year they have pulled out a victory when seemingly heading towards defeat.

Batting first they made a seemingly paltry and undefendable 86, Rob Hyams (16) and Ian Bryant (15*), batting at number nine, the only men to reach double figures.

However, the reply went even worse for the visitors with Andy Clarke in inspired form for Aythorpe.

He removed the top five Stock batsmen for 20 runs and then returned in the latter stages to claim two more wickets and finish on a sensational 7-13 from his 10 overs.

Bryant also chipped in with 2-16, taking his tally to 26 for the season, as Stock were all out for 44 in 21 overs.

The result leaves Aythorpe Roding one point behind Rayleigh at the top of the table, with the leaders hosting Roding on Saturday.

High Roding had a big win too in the Second Division, beating East Hanningfield at home by 115 runs.

They made 190-7 batting first, most batsmen making starts but the pair of William Davis (36*) and Sam South (25*) doing the main damage with an unbroken 56-run partnership for the last wicket.

And the dynamic duo proved even better with the ball, Davis taking 3-23 and South 4-14, and with Josh O’Connor adding 2-5 in just less than six overs, the visitors were all out for 75.

Roding are now second, 13 points behind leaders Terling.

And Dunmow completed the set of stunning wins with a 98-run success at home to Frinton in Two Counties Division Two.

They were in trouble at 56-6 when batting first with only Luke Swanston (39) among the top six reaching double figures.

William Pascoe took full advantage of his late call-up though to guide Dunmow to 182, his unbeaten 82 mixing discipline with sensational big hitting.

And the bowlers kept up that momentum as Frinton could only managed a meagre 84.

Josh Rix (4-29) tore through the top order, supported by the ever-economical Baz Sewell's 2-13 in 12 overs, and despite some stubborn late batting, 3-9 from Sam Mixture and a first first-team wicket for Cameron Gibson finished the game off early.