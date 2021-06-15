Trio of victories make it a perfect day for Aythorpe Roding, High Roding and Dunmow cricket clubs

Published: 1:30 PM June 15, 2021

Aythorpe Roding Cricket Club are up to second in the Mid-Essex Cricket League Premier Division. - Credit: OLIVIA GRAVATT

The latest cricket fixtures proved to be almost perfect as the first teams at Dunmow, High Roding and Aythorpe Roding all won.

The latter are second in the Mid-Essex League Premier Division after a 48-run success at Old Chelmsfordians.

Put in to bat they wen on to make 234-9 thanks to their father and son double act.

Skipper Paul Gravatt and son Sam were brought together early and they built a brilliant partnership, the former getting 43 and Sam 72.

Andy Clarke hit 31 and a valuable 21 from Neil Culleton after four quick wickets from the hosts got them to their final score.

Chelmsfordians made 50 for the first wicket but Roding got the breakthrough with Cullerton and Clarke before Ian Bryant came in to do significant damage to the tail.

They were all out for 186 in the final over, Bryant claiming 4-35 while Clarke took 2-33 and Culleton 2-35.

In Division Two, High Roding put last week's first defeat of the year to stay second, winning away at Ingatestone & Fryerning by three wickets.

The hosts hit plenty of runs, getting to 232-6 in their 45 overs, Tommy Roy left unbeaten on 97 at the end, but the Roding bowlers coped remarkably well.

George Haddon, back after his first year at university, had their best figures with 2-35.

An early wicket did nothing to make the target any less daunting but a magnificent 137 from Ben Speakman held the innings together.

His runs came off 111 deliveries and contained 21 fours and one six and although he was out with 28 runs still to get, Freddie Burns and skipper Sam South peppered the boundary to see Roding home with four overs to spare.

Dunmow may be at the other end of the table to the two Roding clubs but their opponents Copdock & Old Ipswichians were not, making the five-wicket win over the leaders of Two Counties Division Two even more sweet.

It was Dunmow's first success this year and was thoroughly deserved.

Copdock made 249-6 batting first, Baz Sewell and Nick Kesingland taking two wickets each, and it looked like a decent total.

However, the wicket was playing well and was good for batting as the home side soon proved.

Openers Luke Swanston (58) and Mel Hussain put on 112 for the first wicket in the first 15 overs and they were followed by Cameron Gibson (60) and skipper Paul Reid (44*) as Dunmow secured the win in the 43rd over.