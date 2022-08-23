News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Survival creeping closer for Aythorpe Roding despite loss

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:46 PM August 23, 2022
Aythorpe Roding's Richard Eaton (left) and Graham Milbank (second left) with Zohaib Hanif and Adeel Zia of Noak Hill.

Aythorpe Roding's Richard Eaton (left) and Graham Milbank (second left) with Zohaib Hanif and Adeel Zia of Noak Hill Taveners. - Credit: AYTHORPE RODING CC

Aythorpe Roding eased their relegation fears ever so slightly despite a defeat to Mid Essex Cricket League Premier Division leaders Noak Hill Taveners.

The seven points gained from the loss was more than the six and four picked up by Great Totham and Tillingham, the two sides directly beneath them.

And it could have been a whole lot better too after a commendable performance in a match that was only decided with 11 balls to go.

Batting first they made 284-7 in their allotted overs with Richard Eaton the top run getter.

He put on 98 for the first wicket with skipper Paul Gravatt (28) and then 86 for the fourth partnership with Graham Milbank.

Eaton finished on 83 with Millbank run out for 81.

But the leaders always had just enough in reply even if they were made to work hard for their runs.

Joe Grant got one scalp to move onto 19 for the season while Millbank's one got him to 23 this year.

Neil Culleton's 2-22 in nine overs was the best for Aythorpe Roding who travel to Rayleigh next.

High Roding remain second in the First Division after an entertaining five-wicket victory over Ingatestone & Fryerning.

Archie Halls took 3-31 and there were two wickets each for Sam South and Josh O’Connor as Ingatestone finished on 196-8 in their 45 overs.

O’Connor and Henry Willis departed early but Steve Molloy hit the winning boundary as he finished unbeaten on 96.

Dunmow's promotion hopes from Two Counties Division Two were boosted by a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Copdock & Old Ipswichian.

The visitors batted first but were all out for 68, the last eight wickets falling for just 16 runs.

Josh Rix (2-20) and Ben Spargo (2-15) bowled well but Mel Hussain who stole the show with 6-6 from 10 overs including a hat trick.

The reply needed eight overs, Damian Westwood scoring an aggressive 32.

Dunmow stay third but are now just seven points behind Kelvedon & Feering.

