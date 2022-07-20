Superb performance gives Aythorpe Roding the win while High Roding enjoy clean sweep

James Woodmore, Graham Milbank, Luke Wharton and Joe Grant of Aythorpe Roding after the win over Great Baddow. - Credit: AYTHORPE RODING CC

Aythorpe Roding put in a brilliant performance with bat and ball to grab a thrilling win over Great Baddow.

Playing at home in the Mid Essex Cricket League Premier Division, Roding batted first and went on to score 298.

Openers Jack Stevens (22) and Tom Wharton (31) put on 48 runs for the first wicket and was followed by good knocks from Andy Clarke (22), Graham Milbank (40) and Steve Chambers (20).

That got them to 200-8 in 30 overs but it was a 77-run partnership between Luke Wharton (79) and Joe Grant (22) that proved invaluable.

Great Baddow too started brightly, with 64 for the first wicket and 79 from R.Wilson but it was Chris Huartson who set up a great finish for the match, ending on 66 not out.

However, Roding skipper Paul Gravatt worked his bowlers well in the final stages of the innings and they responded well.

Grant took 3-55 and Milbank managed 3-28 as the visitors ended on 282-7 in their 45 overs, 16 runs short.

High Roding enjoyed a full house of victories with all three teams winning.

The firsts had the short journey to Old Chelmsfordians and after winning the toss decided to bat.

Henry Willis (59) and Chris Townsend (58) had a great second-wicket partnership and Ben Chillingworth provided 51 not out with a hard-hitting innings.

It got Roding to 275-8 in their 45 overs and Archie Halls and Will Davis opened the bowling with the new ball with great success.

But the damage was then done by last week's batting hero, this time using his bowling skills.

Josh O’Connor took a career best of 5-30 and with Halls getting 2-40, OCs were all out for 161 giving Roding a 114 run and maximum points victory.

They stay third in the Mid Essex First Division.

The second team were at home to Epping Foresters but after being told to bowl, they removed their opponents for 217 with a wicket each for George Haddon and Jack Lichfield and 3-59 from David Townsend.

In reply Adeel Abbas got 65 and Tahir Khan 52 Roding passed their target with one wicket to spare.

The thirds beat Takeley seconds with six wickets for Oliver Hart and 32 not out from Junior Bobby.