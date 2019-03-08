Netball: Dunmow Crests have more to celebrate

Crests OTS face the camera Archant

Dunmow Crests celebrated another promotion as Crests OTS moved up to Division Three in the Harlow League.

An impressive 30-15 win over Mark Hall Ladies saw them finish just three points behind champions Bishop’s Stortford, having lost just two matches.

Mark Hall began well, but Crests played patiently, piling on the pressure in attack and defence to build a steady lead.

The team supported each other and worked together to claim victory, with Brohan McHale named player of the match.

Meanwhile, Crests Academy confirmed their position as Division Seven champions in the Chelmsford League after beating Chelmsford Swallows 31-14.

After a slightly hesitant start, Crests got into their rhythm and stamped their authority on the game by the third quarter.

Player of the match went to Charlotte Smith, in her last game before heading to university, as Academy finished with a whopping 685 goals and third consecutive league title.