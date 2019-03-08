Crests celebrate most successful season yet

Dunmow Crests have had their best season yet Archant

Dunmow Crests have celebrated their most successful winter season to date, with their five teams combining to secure four promotions and a cup final place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The top two teams scored nearly 1,300 goals between them as the club, set up in 2012, continues to go from strength to strength.

Now with around 50 members, the depth of the squad has led to unprecedented success.

Four teams play in the Chelmsford & District League, where Crests won Division Seven and Eight titles and were the runners-up in Division 10.

In the Harlow League, Crests OTS were runners-up in Divsion four and there was a third title in succession for Crests Academy, who had won the Division 12 title, Division 10 (after reassessment) and this year Division Seven.

The team notched up a massive 685 goals in their title quest, winning 16 of their 18 games, with a five-point advantage over runners-up Westlands B.

You may also want to watch:

Crests Whites secured their title in impressive style, by a clear 20 points, after winning all 18 of their matches, and scoring 612 goals in doing so.

They also became the first club team to reach the final of the Nicky Clark Cup, which is due to be played on May 2.

In only their second season together, Crests Greens secured second spot and promotion in Division 10 after only three defeats all season and should perform well in Division nine.

The fight for the Divsion Four title in the Harlow League went down to the wire, with Crests OTS getting second spot, just three points off rivals Bishop Stortford.

Despite struggling at times with injuries the team showed great determination this season, which has paid off, losing just three of their matches.

Founder Claire Smith said: “This season has been unbelievable for the Crests Club. We had a number of new players, changes to teams and to the divisions some teams were playing in. For us to end with four promotions and a cup final place is testament to the hard work of the team captains, our coaches and all the players.

“Above all, it shows that when you work hard as a team and enjoy your netball, you can achieve fantastic results.”

Dunmow Crests are now looking forward to the fun of the Summer League, where teams play versatility netball, before to returning to preparations for next year's winter season.