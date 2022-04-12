Felsted pupil Wright signs professional contract with Northampton Saints

Felsted School pupil Craig Wright signed his first professional contract for Northampton Saints recently.

Sixth former Wright, who is studying double BTEC sports and A-Level Business, signed a day before his 18th birthday and celebrated by scoring two tries for England U18s in their 33-14 Six Nations win over Wales on Saturday.

He has been on the Saints pathway since he was around 14 years old, having started playing at rugby and then joined a local team.

Having been spotted, he was invited to a development session with Northampton and has continued his progression, travelling all over the country for training and games.

Northampton Saints won the Northern League against Newcastle Falcons to reach the final of the Premiership Academy League against Southern champions Bristol, which ended in a close defeat.

Wright was the starting hooker in both matches and also performed at prop and will begin pre-season training with the first-team squad from July 1.

“Craig is one of the most energetic people I’ve ever met; he brings such a great attitude to any side he’s a part of, which was really important for us this year,” said Academy coach Will Parkin.