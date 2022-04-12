News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Sport

Felsted pupil Wright signs professional contract with Northampton Saints

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 2:47 PM April 12, 2022
Felsted schoolboy Craig Wright has signed a professional contract with Northampton Saints

Felsted schoolboy Craig Wright has signed a professional contract with Northampton Saints - Credit: Vicky Wright

Felsted School pupil Craig Wright signed his first professional contract for Northampton Saints recently.

Sixth former Wright, who is studying double BTEC sports and A-Level Business, signed a day before his 18th birthday and celebrated by scoring two tries for England U18s in their 33-14 Six Nations win over Wales on Saturday.

He has been on the Saints pathway since he was around 14 years old, having started playing at rugby and then joined a local team.

Having been spotted, he was invited to a development session with Northampton and has continued his progression, travelling all over the country for training and games.

Northampton Saints won the Northern League against Newcastle Falcons to reach the final of the Premiership Academy League against Southern champions Bristol, which ended in a close defeat.

Wright was the starting hooker in both matches and also performed at prop and will begin pre-season training with the first-team squad from July 1.

“Craig is one of the most energetic people I’ve ever met; he brings such a great attitude to any side he’s a part of, which was really important for us this year,” said Academy coach Will Parkin.

Dunmow News

Don't Miss

Pat Curran, Mayor Patrick Lavelle and Charlotte Edwards at the Dunmow Rotary Club's sports personality dinner

Rotary club holds sports personality dinner and charity concert

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Dunmow Town celebrate in their 4-3 win over West Bergholt in the Essex & Suffolk Border League.

Football

Football round-up: Dunmow Town win seven-goal thriller

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
Undated Handout Photo of a baby at the airport watching planes. See PA Feature TRAVEL Delays. Pictur

Rail and tube closures to disrupt Easter travel plans

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Uttlesford District Council has approved plans to upgrade car park ticket machines to card only to prevent thefts

Over £7,000 lost from thefts to car parking ticket machines in Uttlesford

Charlie Ridler, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon