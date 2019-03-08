Charity run attracts plenty of Grange Farm and Dunmow Runners

A charity 10K run organised by Grange Farm and Dunmow Runners' James Bosher brought plenty of his team-mates out to play.

The Farm Fitness 10K, ran as a cross country race around the villages of Little Canfield and Great Canfield, was helping to raise money for the Annabelle Rose Foundation, funding research into spinal muscular atrophy, and the Herts and Essex Air Ambulance.

And among the 200 plus strong field were 16 from GFDR.

Luca Predebon was the first of them home in 43 minutes 18 seconds while Steve Read, Jason Bepey, Antony Karas and Joel Pickering all got in before the 50-minute mark.

Kerry Harrington, Lee Prowse, Charlotte King, Debbie Stares, Robert Jenkins and Hayley Morley beat the hour with Louise Garrett, Robert Burgess, Glenda Jackson, Szabina Nemeth and Richard Percy the others.

GFDR host another 10K road race at Felsted on July 21.