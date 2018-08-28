Advanced search

Golf: Captain Karn enjoys Drive-In event

PUBLISHED: 09:00 07 December 2018

New Braintree Golf Club women's captain Liz Karn at her Drive-In event

New Braintree Golf Club women's captain Liz Karn at her Drive-In event

Archant

New women’s captain Liz Karn raised £1,000 at her Drive-In event at Braintree Golf Club.

A total of 80 members were in attendance to celebrate and the money will go to St Helena Hospice.

Karn said: “Thanks to everyone who came along to my Drive-In. Karen Aslett successfully guessed the length of my drive which raised £310 alone, then kindly donated her prize money to the charity.

“Graham Miller, an ambassador for St Helena, came along and gave us a short talk about their amazing work trying to make life better for carers and sufferers with cancer.

“As far as golf is concerned I’m looking forward to a successful year.”

Tony Craven (seven) won the men’s Sunday stableford with 41 points, two clear of Ian Turner (nine) and Chris Voller (16).

And Rob Brand (18) won the Saturday event with 38 points as Michael Calder (14) pipped Steve O’Brien (12) on countback after both scored 37.

Junior monthly stableford honours went to 25-handicapper Justin Phillips, whose 38 points put him six clear of Callum Chamberlain (11), with Liam Walsh (15) third on 31 points.

Mary Goodwin won the women’s nine-hole stableford with 17 points, from Debbie Blundell (16) and Cyd Rodford (14).

Dermot Burns and Michael Webster took top spot in the fourth leg of the Winter League’s foursomes stableford with 38 points, one ahead of Roger Prowting and Terry Warmington.

Five pairs tied on 36 points, with Daniel and David Haylett third on countback from Mark Sutton and Kevin Thomson, Robert Kieffer and Paul Vale, Bill Dunbar and David Wilson and Paul Buchan and Sean Kelly.

