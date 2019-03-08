Golf: Captain Brown drives in at Braintree

John O'Connor presents a cheque to Lorraine and Philip George Archant

Cops and robbers was the theme at Graeme Brown’s Captain’s Drive-In at Braintree Golf Club.

Formerly with the Metropolitan Police, Brown, 54, donned his police cap as he took office at Stisted but was set the task of striking balls balanced on bamboo canes by club professional Richard Wheeler.

The 13-handicapper ballooned his shot high into the air for the ball to land on mother-in-law Maxine just 10 yards away.

“She was okay and we had a laugh about it,” said Brown. “We get on well and I bought her a glass of wine afterwards.”

Brown sent his official drive 192 yards down the 16th fairway, with former captain Jim Clark duly winning the sweepstake to guess the distance.

Around 150 members attended and Brown added: “It was a great day, great weather and I thank all those members who supported me.

“We raised over £1,300 for my charity Smile of Arran, which provides grants to children with brain tumours.

“It is in memory of a 13-year-old lad, Arran Tosh from Sible Hedingham, who died of a tumour five years ago. I was pleased his mother Alison came along and gave a fine speech.

“I must also thank my vice-captain Steve Weight and lady captain Liz Karn for their help on the day.”

Members also competed in the Hambro betterball, with Brown’s team beating Weight’s by 40 poins to 36.

Meanwhile, outgoing captain John O’Connor presented a cheque for almost £12,000 to the Rob George Foundation at his farewell dinner.

*Braintree began their Jubilee Cup campaign with a 6.5-2.5 win over Top Meadow at Stisted on Sunday.

Chris Sedman (4&2), Gary Carmoody (5&4) and Neil Fraser (4&2) won their singles for 12-16 handicappers, as Dave Tanner halved, but Chris Breen and Jon Goodwin were beaten.

Fourball matches for 17-24 handicappers saw Dom Anthony and David Hammond (3&2), Malcolm Lamond and Dave Davenport (3&2) and Lee Collis and Steve Denton (4&3) claim wins.

Michael Latta won the Saturday stableford with 41 points playing off nine, as Nigel Thurley took second from Mike Snell on countback with 40 points.

Chris Huntington was fourth ahead of Ian Turner on countback after both scored 39.

Andrew Goldsmith won on Sunday with 40, ahead of Mark Reeves and Trevor Whiting on 39, with Charlie Nibbs and James Small on 38.

Diane Wyattt won the women’s midweek medal with nett 73, one ahead of Eva Kajsa Bolland and Judith Pryke, with Caroline Fields fourth with 75.